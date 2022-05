Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksii Danilov, believes that the shortage of fuel in Ukraine was due to Ukrainians who began to return home en masse for the Easter and May Day holidays.

According to Delo.ua, Danilov made the corresponding statement on the air of the All-Ukrainian telethon.

According to him, the problem with the availability of fuel at gas stations arose because fuel suppliers did not count on the return of such a number of customers.

Danilov noted that Ukrainians should not forget about the full-scale war that is now taking place in the country.

He also added that in the near future, the situation with the availability of fuel at gas stations and its availability should improve.

Recall, on April 29, the director of the consulting company "A-95" Serhii Kuyun said that a shortage of gasoline began in Ukraine. He also admitted that in the near future, the government may temporarily stop the retail sale of fuel at gas stations.

Earlier, our agency showed empty gas stations in Kyiv, as well as kilometer-long lines of cars to those gas stations where there was still at least some fuel left.

We also reported that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal assured Ukrainians that the issue of fuel shortages at filling stations would be resolved within a week.