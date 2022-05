Fuel Shortage. Economy Ministry Will Send Stock Of Gasoline And Diesel Fuel To Market

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, in order to reduce the shortage of fuel, plans to send 70,000 tons of gasoline and about 40,000 tons of diesel to the market, which was caused by attacks by enemy troops on a number of oil depots and refineries.

This was reported by the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

According to First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyrydenko, market operators currently have 22,500 tons of gasoline and 41,400 tons of diesel fuel in their leftovers.

"We have adopted a number of government decisions that allow us to send the volumes available in the country - this is 70,000 tons of gasoline and about 40,000 tons of diesel - to the market, which should reduce the deficit," the official said during a meeting of the Presidium of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine.

Svyrydenko also said that the operators also contracted certain volumes in Europe.

She stressed that there is excess demand on the oil products market, which may be caused by panic among the population due to a temporary shortage of fuel that arose due to the destruction of the capacities of the Kremenchuk refinery and a number of tank farms by Russian troops.

Recall, on Friday, April 29, the director of the A-95 consulting company Serhii Kuyun said that problems with fuel began in Kyiv and the regions.

He admitted that due to the current situation, retail sales of gasoline at gas stations could be temporarily suspended.

During his traditional video address to the Ukrainians, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there is no solution yet to eliminate the fuel shortage in Ukraine.

According to him, the shortage is caused by shelling by Russian troops, which purposefully destroy the relevant infrastructure.

Meanwhile, there is a shortage of gasoline, diesel and autogas at filling stations in Kyiv. Some filling stations still have fuel, but it is sold in limited quantities.

The WOG gas station network has limited the sale of fuel to individuals to 10 liters per day and only with a Pride loyalty card.

Also, BRSM-Nafta introduced restrictions on the supply of fuel.

Also, retail chains of gas stations raised fuel prices following the government's increase in marginal trade markups for gasoline and diesel fuel.