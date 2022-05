Russian Troops Personnel Losses On May 9 Up 350 To 26,000 Killed, Equipment By 25 Tanks

On May 9, the personnel losses of the Russian troops increased by 350 to 26,000 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 25 tanks over the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces announced this in a statement posted on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy lost 25 tanks over the past day (total - 1,170), 44 armored combat vehicles (total - 2,808), 6 artillery systems (total - 519), 10 vehicles and tankers (total - 1,980) and 3 drones (total - 380).

Since the beginning of the war, the enemy has also lost 158 ​​helicopters, 199 aircraft, 185 rocket artillery, 87 air defense systems, 41 special equipment, 94 cruise missiles and 12 ships/boats.

The greatest losses of the enemy over the past day were observed in the Avdiivka direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 8, the losses of personnel of the Russian troops increased by 150 to 25,650 killed, equipment - by 15 tanks and 2 helicopters.