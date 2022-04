On April 22, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated two Russian generals in Kherson region.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On April 22, the Armed Forces of Ukraine dealt a crushing blow to the forward control post of the 49th Combined Arms Army of the Russian occupation forces, which, contrary to combat instructions and common sense, was located at a slight distance from the line of combat clashes in Kherson region. The result of the defeat - mobile control center 49A was destroyed, two general of the invaders were eliminated, one was seriously wounded, evacuated in critical condition," the statement reads.

The statement notes that their personal data is being specified.

Military intelligence continues to search for important targets to inflict maximum damage on the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian invaders began the forced mobilization of young people and medical workers in the occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions.