Russia Depletes Stocks Of Precision Missiles, Troops Forced To Use Aging Ones - British Defense Ministry

Russia's high-precision stockpile of munitions has been heavily depleted due to the ongoing war. This is stated in the message of the British Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

So, the department noted that the depletion of high-precision munitions forces the Russian Federation to use aging munitions, which are easier to intercept.

The message says, Russia will likely struggle to replace the precision weaponry it has already expended.

The Ministry added that Russia's invasion of Ukraine revealed shortcomings in its ability to deliver precision strikes on a large scale.

"Russia has subjected Ukraine’s towns and cities to intense and indiscriminate bombardments with little or no regard for civilian casualties,” it was said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as a result of counteroffensive actions, liberated the village of Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv region from the Russian invaders.

At the same time, on May 6, the Ukrainian military liberated five settlements in the direction of Kharkiv.