The invaders purposefully destroy the television and broadcasting infrastructure in Ukraine in order to deprive Ukrainians of the opportunity to receive truthful information about the course of the war and the situation in Ukraine.

This was told at a briefing by Head of the State Service for Special Communications Yurii Shchihol, who is referred to in his information by the official page of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) on Telegram.

"More than 20 facilities of the RRT Concern have been damaged since the start of the hostilities. As a result of the shelling in Lviv on May 3, two transformer substations, which fed the facility of the KRRT, which broadcasts in Lviv, were destroyed. However, within a few hours, the technical specialists of the RRT Concern resumed broadcasting," he said.