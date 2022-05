Committee To Protect Journalists Organizes Special Discussion On Ukraine On World Freedom Of Speech Day – NUJU

The American Committee to Protect Journalists is organizing a special discussion on Ukraine on the occasion of World Freedom of Expression Day. The name of the event is more than eloquent - "Truth, Lies and War."

That follows from a post on the official page of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) on Telegram.

According to the NUJU, the objectives of this event are:

- delve into targeting journalists in Ukraine and the media;

- explore the context of disinformation as a factor that increases risks for journalists and freedom of the press;

- provide arguments for the special protection of journalists in war;

- note the contribution of journalists as key witnesses to war crimes.

The meeting will be moderated by the Executive Director of the Committee to Protect Journalists/CPJ (New York) Robert Mahoney.

The event starts at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3.

For everyone who wants to join the discussion, its initiators offer to register at the following link.