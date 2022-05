Peskov Said That Putin Will Not Declare Mobilization Or War On Ukraine On May 9

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian Federation is not going to declare war on Ukraine or mobilization. This was reported by Reuters on Wednesday, May 4.

Peskov dismissed rumors that President Vladimir Putin plans to declare war on Ukraine and announce national mobilization on May 9.

“Asked about speculation that Putin will declare war on Ukraine on May 9, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov replied: “There is no chance of that. This is nonsense," the spokesman said.

Peskov also said that people should not listen to rumors about a nationwide mobilization in Russia: "This is not true. This is nonsense," Peskov told reporters.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 30, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine allowed the possibility of declaring full mobilization on the territory of Russia to increase the number of forces involved in hostilities.

On April 4, covert mobilization of reservists to be sent to war in Ukraine began in Russia.

At the same time, on April 15, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Russia had failed the campaign to mobilize the military in the Caucasus due to the unwillingness of the population to participate in hostilities.