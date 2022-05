SBI Finds 200 Russian Railcars In Zhytomyr Region, Wants To Nationalize Them

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has found almost 200 Russian railcars in Zhytomyr region and wants to nationalize them.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from the SBI.

Employees of the Territorial Directorate of the SBI in Khmelnytskyi at 14 different railway stations in Zhytomyr region found 191 wagons that belong to the constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

The SBI initiated the nationalization of the respective wagons and sent corresponding letters to Ukrzaliznytsia and the Zhytomyr Regional Military State Administration.

The SBI continues to carry out systematic work to identify and nationalize the property of countries that have shown aggression in Ukraine.

All identified assets and goods are transferred to the regional military administrations for disposal and transfer to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, employees of the SBI prevented the removal of 8 Russian cargo ships and 2 tankers from Ukraine, worth more than 1 billion hryvnias.

The SBI found 27 trucks from Russia and Belarus in the Chernivtsi region, seized them and handed them over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.