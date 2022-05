RF Fires Over 20 Missiles On Ukraine In One Evening: Most Launched From Caspian Sea

In the evening of May 3, Russian troops fired more than 20 missiles at different regions of Ukraine, most of them were launched from the Caspian Sea.

That follows from the speaker of the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat.

"In the evening of May 3, there was an air raid throughout Ukraine. Russian strategic bombers Tu-95 or Tu-160 launched missiles from the Caspian region. Approximately 18 missiles (from aircraft - ed.) were fired at Vinnytsia, Kyiv, and Zakarpattia regions. Also, missile strikes were carried out from other means on Odesa and Donetsk regions. According to preliminary data, at least 8 cruise missiles were shot down by the air defense of the Air Force and the Ground Forces during the day on May 3, the data is being specified. Besides, there is some information about the elimination of 7 drones and one aircraft missile," he wrote on Facebook.

According to Ihnat, the invaders protect their planes and helicopters, so they do not enter the airspace controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, the aviation of the Air Force of Ukraine made dozens of flights during the day. Under the cover of fighters, the strike aviation groups delivered about ten rocket and bomb strikes against the concentration of enemy troops, ammunition depots and manpower.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, explosions thundered in Lviv on May 3. Residents of the city were urged to stay in shelters.

Oleksandr Kamyshyn, the chairman of the board of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company, said that in one evening Russian troops hit six railway stations in the center and west of Ukraine.

Also on May 3, Russian occupying forces shelled the Avdiivka Coke Plant, killing at least 10 people.

In addition, the invaders fired at Zakarpattia for the first time in the war.