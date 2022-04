The Russian invaders are preparing for an offensive in Zaporizhzhia region, they have gathered a large number of equipment and personnel on the section of the front line Velyka Novoselka - Novodarivka - Malynivka. This is stated in the message of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

"The enemy is trying to advance in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, but it is not very successful, so the disposition of forces at the front has not changed," the statement says.

As the press service added, a humanitarian evacuation convoy was sent from Zaporizhzhia to Mariupol. At the same time, due to unfavorable weather conditions, the humanitarian convoy was unable to drive through the washed-out section of the road near the destroyed bridge to the village of Kamianske, Vasylivskyi district.

"Zaporizhzhia continues to prepare for defense," the administration assured.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed 7 enemy attacks in Donbas, 13 tanks were destroyed.

Oleksii Arestovych, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said that on Sunday, April 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine once again attacked the airport in Chornobaivka, Kherson region, where the invaders' equipment is located.

According to the latest data, in the temporarily occupied territories, Russian troops are introducing measures that restrict the rights and freedoms of civilians, in particular freedom of movement - settlements that are preparing for pseudo-referendums are closed to entry and exit.