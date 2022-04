The Armed Forces of Ukraine have regained control over the settlements of Verkhnia Rohanka, Ruska Lozova, Slobidske, and Prylesne in Kharkiv region.

This is stated in the operational summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Saturday, April 30.

The General Staff reported that the Russian troops are concentrating forces and means in the temporarily occupied territories of Kharkov region and in the border Belgorod region.

They moved units of the 55th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 41st combined arms army of the Central Military District to the area of ​​the Volokhov Yar settlement, and units of the 5th separate tank brigade of the 36th combined arms army of the Eastern Military District to the city of Izium.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 29, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the occupiers began to build bridges and build crossings across the Siverskyi Donets River near Izium. Thanks to them, Russian troops will be able to transfer more forces towards Sloviyansk and Barvenkove.

On April 28, the Armed Forces of Ukraine returned Kutuzivka, Kharkiv region, to control.

On April 28, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were preventing Russian troops from carrying out an offensive in the areas of Suligovka, Nova Dmytrivka, Andriyivka and Velyki Kamyshevakhi of the Kharkov region.

At the same time, the loss of personnel of the Russian troops on April 29 increased by 200 to 23,200 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 22 tanks and 1 aircraft over the past day.