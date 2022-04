On Friday morning, April 22, an An-26 plane crashed in Vilniansk district of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The Zaporizhia Regional State Administration announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, it is reported that the aircraft was performing a technical flight. There are victims, the circumstances are being investigated.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the occupiers have become more active in the Donetsk and Tavriiske directions, partially blocking Kharkiv.

The line of defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is from Rubizhne to Popasna, Luhansk region, the information about the occupation of Rubizhne by Russian troops is not true.