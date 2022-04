Slovenia will transfer to Ukraine the bulk of its T-72 tanks, in return for which it will receive weapons from Germany. This was reported by the German news agency Tagesspiegel today, April 21.

The German Federal Government is preparing the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine. According to the German publication, NATO's eastern partner Slovenia will transfer a large number of its T-72 tanks to Ukraine, and in return it will receive a Marder infantry fighting vehicle and a Fuchs wheeled armored vehicle from Germany.

"The T-72 weapons system dating back to Soviet times is already used by the Ukrainian army and does not require extensive additional training. According to information from government circles, Slovenia also requested more modern equipment from Germany as compensation, including the German Leopard 2 battle tank, the Boxer wheeled tank and the Puma infantry combat vehicle, which is being introduced into the Bundeswehr as a combat vehicle - the successor to Marder, which has been in use for 50 years," the publication points out.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to media reports, the German Ministry of Defense excluded all heavy weapons from the list sent by Ukraine.

On April 21, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that a ban on the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine had not been introduced, but the Bundeswehr could not give all weapons.

On April 18, the German edition of Der Spiegel reported that members of the German Parliament criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz due to the lack of heavy weapons supplies to Ukraine.