The production of new tanks in the Russian Federation stopped due to financial problems and the lack of imported components. This is stated in the message of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Facebook today, April 15.

The Main Intelligence Directorate reports that as a result of the sanctions imposed against Russia, a crisis began at Uralvagonzavod. The manufacturer of armored vehicles and the main tank of the Russian Federation "T-72" suffers losses.

"Despite the widely publicized "import substitution" of the Russian Federation, it cannot independently continue the production of high-tech weapons without continuing the supply of imported components. So, the plant is forced to look for a solution to financial problems, including requiring one hundred percent subscription under government contracts. The production of new equipment stops, including the tanks "T-90" and "T-14" (Armata)," the intelligence indicates.

The company has financial problems due to an increase in interest rates on the loan, the lack of funds to service foreign currency loans, an increase in prices for materials and components, which significantly complicated the production of most types of military equipment: "The created "operational headquarters" determined the repair of military equipment damaged in the war with Ukraine," the Main Intelligence Directorate emphasizes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 29, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported that the fulfillment of the defense order in Russia is being disrupted due to sanctions and rising prices for raw materials, materials and components.

Former Russian Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin predicts the biggest decline in the Russian economy during the country's independence.

At the same time, Russia lost 20,000 killed in 50 days of war.