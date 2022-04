U.S. To Transfer 11 Helicopters, 18 Howitzers, 200 Armored Personnel Carriers And Thousands Of Ammunition

The new weapons package, that the United States will transfer to Ukraine, includes 11 helicopters, 18 howitzers, 500 missiles for Javelin anti-tank systems, kamikaze drones and thousands of ammunition for barrel artillery.

This was stated at a briefing by the Press Secretary for the United States Department of Defense John Kirby.

The U.S. administration included in the new package:

11 Soviet-made Mi-8/Mi-17 helicopters;

18 howitzers of 155 mm caliber and 40,000 ammunition for them;

200 American armored personnel carriers M113;

500 missiles for American modern Javelin portable anti-tank missile systems;

300 Switchblade barboasting drones;

10 radars for detecting artillery shells AN/TPQ-36;

2 AN 'MPQ-64 Sentinel air reconnaissance radars;

100 armored multipurpose vehicles;

Claymore M18A1 mines complying with the provisions of the Ottawa Convention banning anti-personnel mines.

In addition, the United States will hand over to Ukraine coast guard vessels, explosives, ammunition, protective suits against radiation and chemical attacks, helmets, body armor, laser and optical sights, medical supplies.

This armament will go to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donbas, where the Ukrainian military will restrain the offensive of the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed a defense support package during a telephone conversation and agreed to tighten sanctions against Russia.

The Russian Ministry of Defense threatened to launch a missile strike on Kyiv due to the fact that Ukraine allegedly arranges "sabotage" on the territory of the Russian Federation.