The Ukrainian military blew up a bridge with enemy equipment heading to Izium.

The Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this on Facebook.

In its publication, the command did not indicate the exact date of the start of the operation, only clarified that a few days ago additional enemy equipment was discovered in Kharkiv region - an armored vehicle "Tiger," a KamAZ, and three Urals, moving towards Izium to strengthen the enemy group.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian invaders plan to hold a parade in Mariupol on May 9 if the "special operation" succeeds.

Meanwhile, the Russian army continues to build up its aviation group near the eastern border of Ukraine.