President of Poland Andrzej Duda considers Russia's current military actions in the territory of Ukraine to be terrorism, as the invaders bomb residential areas and kill civilians.

He said this at a joint briefing in Kyiv with Presidents of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, Latvia Egils Levits, and Estonia Alar Karis, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Duda noted that the last time he was in Ukraine was the day before the start of the Russian invasion.

He noted that the current visit is a sign of solidarity with Ukraine and its heroic people.

The President of Poland said that today he saw with his own eyes the consequences of Russian aggression.

"It's hard to believe. This is not a war, this is terrorism. If someone sends planes and soldiers to bomb residential areas, kill civilians, then this is not a war, but cruelty, banditry, terrorism," he said.

Duda added that currently about 2 million Ukrainians (mostly women and children) are in Poland to protect themselves from the war.

He stressed the importance of bringing to justice in international courts the perpetrators of crimes and those who gave criminal orders.

The leader of Poland noted that the applied sanctions should lead to an end to the war and prevent aggression in the future.

In addition, he expressed the hope that a free, sovereign, independent Ukraine will become part of the European Union.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Zelenskyy noted the leadership of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia in the comprehensive support of Ukraine in countering Russia's armed aggression.

On April 13, Presidents of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, Poland Andrzej Duda, Estonia Alar Karis and Latvia Egils Levits visited Kyiv to meet with the head of the Ukrainian state Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Meanwhile, Macron refused to call the crimes of the Russian army in Ukraine genocide, since he considers Ukrainians and Russians to be fraternal peoples. In addition, Macron said that he would again hold telephone conversations with Zelenskyy and Putin.

Also on April 12, President of the United States Joseph Biden called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a dictator and the war he unleashed in Ukraine genocide.