Court Prolongs Arrest Of 5 Ex-Berkut Riot Police Troopers Accused Of Killing 48 Euromaidan Activists Till June

The Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended until June 10, 2019 the arrest of former Berkut riot police troopers, Pavlo Abroskin, Serhii Zinchenko, Oleksandr Marynchenko, Serhii Tamtura and Oleh Yanyshevskyi, accused of murdering 48 Euromaidan activists on Instytutska street in downtown Kyiv.

Presiding judge Serhii Diachuk, said this at the hearing on April 11, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A jury granted the prosecutor’s petition to extend the detention of the defendants by 60 days.

Their arrests were extended until June 9, inclusively.

The court is at the stage of questioning witnesses.

The court considered that the release of the accused from custody would lead to their flight and concealment from the investigation.

The next court session will be held on April 16.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 31, 2016, the court started considering the case against the said troopers.