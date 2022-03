Decision To Provide Ukraine With Aircraft To Protect Skies Depends On Biden - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the decision to provide Ukraine with military aircraft to protect the skies is up to U.S. President Joseph Biden.

According to the press service of the President, he stated this in an interview with ABC News, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has asked the U.S. and other countries to provide Soviet-made military aircraft that are in Poland.

“We have studied this issue, we know where these Soviet-era aircraft are located, in which states. We asked them. And now a lot depends on the United States of America in this matter,” the head of state said.

Zelenskyy believes that the U.S. President can make additional efforts to resolve this issue.

"I'm sure the President (of the U.S.) can do more. I'm sure he can. And I want to believe he can do it," he said.

Zelenskyy explained that Ukraine is seeking balance in the sky, and now it cannot protect its territory from Russian bombing and missiles, because it does not control the sky.

The President emphasized that Ukraine today is a place of freedom in the center of Europe, and the Ukrainian state needs the protection of all countries that share such values.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 4, Zelenskyy harshly criticized NATO's refusal to close the skies over Ukraine.