President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to seek a compromise with Russia on the Russian-annexed Crimea and the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic, but he is not ready for ultimatums.

Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with ABC News (United States), the relevant part of which the Servant of the People party’s leader Olena Shuliak published on her Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Shuliak, Zelenskyy’s words regarding recognition of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic have been taken out of context and are now being disseminated.

The source of these quotes was the president's interview with ABC News.

"Zelenskyy’s original text is completely covered by the English translation. We are providing a reverse translation from English. The journalist asked whether Ukraine was ready to meet Russia's demands to recognize the Crimea as Russian and the so-called L/DPR as independent. Zelenskyy: ‘I am talking about security guarantees, I think that the issue regarding the temporarily occupied territories and the unrecognized republics that no one except Russia has recognized, these pseudo-republics ... but we can discuss and find a compromise on how these territories will live on. What is important to me is how people in those territories who want to be part of Ukraine will live. Who in Ukraine will say that they want to have them in? Therefore, the issue is much more complicated than simply recognizing them. This is another ultimatum, and we are not prepared for an ultimatum,’" Shuliak wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy has said that Ukrainians will never accept occupation and that there will be a guerrilla war even if Russian troops occupy all Ukrainian cities.