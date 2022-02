Ukraine supports the initiative to hold a summit between U.S. President Joseph Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We welcome this initiative and we are convinced that every effort towards a diplomatic solution is worth trying. Secretary of State (Antony Blinken) assured me that, as has happened so far, no decisions regarding Ukraine will be made behind Ukraine's back. Ukraine and the U.S. will closely coordinate positions during the preparations for such a summit in order to synchronize our positions and make sure that Ukraine's interests are taken into account," Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba told reporters at the entrance to the meeting room of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the EU in Brussels, in which he participates.

Kuleba added that Ukraine hopes that the two Presidents will leave the room with an agreement on the withdrawal of Russian troops from the borders of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a U.S. intelligence source claims that Russia has concentrated 75% of its armed forces near the borders of Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes that the Russian scenario of invading Ukraine is developing.