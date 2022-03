MONITORING: U.S. Congress Members Asking Biden To Facilitate Immediate Transfer Of Fighter Jets To Ukraine

Members of the U.S. Congress are asking U.S. President Joe Biden to facilitate the immediate transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine.

The British edition of Reuters has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that Zelenskyy made a desperate request to European countries to provide Russian-made aircraft for Ukraine's fight against Russian occupiers during a Saturday video call with American lawmakers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the world community to join the actions in support of closing the sky over Ukraine.

Commenting on the refusal of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to close the sky over Ukraine, Zelenskyy said "you can't buy off liters of fuel for liters of our blood."

The Head of State, addressing the West, said "if you do not have the strength and courage to close the sky, then give me planes."

On March 6, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that NATO was ready to send fighter jets to Ukraine.