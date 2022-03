The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated the urban-type settlement of Makariv in Kyiv region.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The 14th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Roman the Great and the 95th separate air assault brigade liberated Makariv in Kyiv region and entrenched themselves there," Zaluzhnyi wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 24, at about 5:00 a.m., Russian troops attacked the state border of Ukraine from Russia and Belarus.