The Ministry of Defense stated that the infantry of the invaders launched an attack in Luhansk region along the entire line of combat.

The press service of the Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In Luhansk region, along the entire line of combat, the Russian invaders, under cover of tanks, launched infantry attacks. Ukrainian defenders steadfastly and courageously hold certain positions and destroy enemy manpower and equipment. The enemy, despite significant losses, throws hundreds of fans of the "Russian world" into battle. The entire front line is littered with corpses and lined equipment of the invaders,” the statement says.

It was emphasized that today more than 650 wounded representatives of the Russian occupation troops were delivered to the central city hospital of the settlement of Brianka from the front lines.

Most of them are from the Popasna direction.

All of them are mostly in serious condition: numerous shrapnel wounds, severed limbs, etc.

Due to the lack of free places in the hospital, the invaders who received minor bodily injuries (concussions, minor injuries) are not even admitted to a medical facility.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the operation of the Krasnopopovskyi underground gas storage facility in Luhansk region was stopped due to hostilities.