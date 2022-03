The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources calls on the EU to ban the import of Russian forest products and wood products.

Acting Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strelets wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine/MFA of Ukraine, sent an appeal to the Council of the European Union to ban the import of Russian forest products and wood products," he wrote.

He noted that not a single Russian tree should finance the furious destruction in a peaceful country and environmental disasters in the world.

"We call on the international community to support Ukraine in this. After all, the economy of the aggressor country is significantly dependent on the export of raw wood and sawn timber. In 2021, the volume of exports from Russia amounted to about USD 14 billion," Strelets added.

He also said that the Ministry of Natural Resources has prepared an appeal to the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and the Forest Certification Approval Program (PEFC) on the immediate cancellation of all forest management and supply chain certificates for occupant companies.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the environmental damage from a fire at an oil depot in the village of Kriachky, Vasylkiv community, Kyiv region, amounts to UAH 810 billion, while Ukraine is preparing a lawsuit to the International Court of Justice for its full compensation.

Vasylkiv Mayor Natalia Balasynovych said that on the night of February 27, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the town, which resulted in a fire at an oil depot in the village of Kriachky.