The Ukrainian military began to seize the initiative from the Russian occupiers.

The General Staff announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine in certain areas are beginning to seize the initiative from the Russian invaders. The enemy is trying to maintain the combat capability of its units, realizing that the "easy walk" did not work. It is trying to avoid direct clashes not only with the Ukrainian army, but also with civilians who block the movement of its columns. Russian propaganda ceases to operate on the territory of Ukraine, and the "liberators" realize that no one was waiting for them here," the General Staff reports.

In the Volyn direction, the enemy has lost the initiative and is not conducting active operations.

In the Polissia direction, the Russian invaders continue to advance in the direction of Makariv - Brusyliv - Fastiv"and part of the forces - to Kyiv.

On the directions to Malyn and Irpin, the invaders lost their offensive pace, suffered significant losses and were stopped at unfavorable lines.

In the Chornobyl direction, the enemy tried to develop an offensive in the direction of Demydiv and Irpin, but also lost its offensive potential, and was stopped.

In the Zhytomyr direction, the enemy is trying to deploy advanced units in the areas of the settlements of Horenychi, Shpytky, Petrushky.

At the same time, the enemy is deploying field and logistics camps in the areas of the settlements of Borodianka, Katiuzhanka, and Havronshchyna.

