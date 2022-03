More than 2,000 civilians have been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The State Emergency Service announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russia has destroyed hundreds of transport infrastructure facilities, homes, hospitals, and kindergartens in the seven days of the war. More than 2,000 Ukrainians have been killed during this period, not counting our defenders," it said.

According to the statement, the State Emergency Service’s main efforts are currently are aimed at saving people.

Rescuers have managed to save the lives of more than 150 people, extinguish more than 400 fires ignited by enemy shelling, and evacuate more than 500 people, the statement said.

Bomb disposal experts have neutralized 416 explosive devices.

Unfortunately, according to the statement, 10 rescuers have been killed and 13 injured during the performance of their jobs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 5,840 Russian military personnel have been killed or wounded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began.