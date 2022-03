Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that it is not yet known when the next round of negotiations with Russia will take place.

Kuleba said this at a briefing on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Now we are ready for negotiations, we are ready for diplomacy, but we are by no means ready to accept any Russian ultimatums. It is still unknown when new negotiations will take place," Kuleba said.

He noted that the demands of the Russians remain unchanged - these are the demands that Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced before the start of the war.

In particular, Putin called the attack on Ukraine a "special military operation" with the aim of "demilitarizing and denazifying" Ukraine, meaning by this the cleansing of the country from "pro-Nazi people" and depriving it of its military potential.

Russia also demands recognition of Crimea as Russian and Ukraine's renunciation of the prospect of membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on February 28, the first round of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations on possible steps to achieve peace after Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 24 took place on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak, following the talks, said that the Ukrainian and Russian delegations had identified priority topics during the talks and left for the capitals for consultations.

The main goal of the first round of negotiations was to discuss issues of a ceasefire and hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

Podoliak also said that the parties agreed to hold a second round of negotiations, at which certain specifics are possible, in the near future.