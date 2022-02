In 2021, China retained its place as the largest importer of Ukrainian grains, the press service of the National Scientific Center "Institute of Agrarian Economics" (NSC "IAE") reported. This is reported by The State News Agency of The PRC Xinhua.

According to the NSC "IAE", last year Ukraine supplied 50.8 mln tons of grain to foreign markets, earning $12.3 bln from this. Of these, China accounted for $2.55 bln, or 20.7%.

"2021 was characterized by the further strengthening of the position of China, which in 2020 for the first time took the top among 10 largest importers of Ukrainian grain. In four years, starting from 2018, this country has increased its grain purchases from Ukraine almost five times, to $2.55 billion. At the same time, China’s share in the value of domestic grain exports increased from 19.7% in 2020 to 20.7% in 2021", – the IAE said, citing expert Bohdan Dukhnitsky.

Last year Egypt increased imports of Ukrainian grains by 24%, from $1.12 bln to $1.37 bln, but its share of their total exports decreased from 11.9% to 11.2%.

"Turkey, which in 2020 ranked only sixth in the top 10, moved up to the third spot last year, increasing the value of purchases of Ukrainian grain to $0.92 billion. In addition, in 2021, there were changes in the top 10 largest buyers of grain from Ukraine: Iran and Pakistan pushed South Korea and Bangladesh out of the top 10", – the expert said in the IAE report.

Cereal crops are one of the main items of Ukrainian export. In 2020, Ukraine sold 51.3 mln tons of this agricultural product on foreign markets, receiving $9.4 bln in revenue.