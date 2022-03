47 People Killed As Result Of Airstrikes In Chernihiv On March 3 – Zelenskyy

A total of 47 civilians were killed as a result of airstrikes in Chernihiv on 3 March.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in a video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy stressed that Russian troops are purposefully destroying civilian infrastructure, residential areas, and civilians in cities and other settlements of Ukraine.

He noted that Kharkiv was being destroyed by rocket artillery and airstrikes.

On Friday morning in Zhytomyr, a rocket hit a school building.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 3, the Russian military launched a missile attack on a multi-story residential area in the center of Chernihiv.

On the evening of March 3, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) reported that the bodies of 22 people had been pulled out of the rubble as a result of airstrikes in Chernihiv.