Putin Recognizes DPR And LPR Within Borders Of Entire Territory Of Luhansk And Donetsk Regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he recognized the self-proclaimed "Luhansk People's Republic" and "Donetsk People's Republic" within the borders of the entire territory of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

He said this during his press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Within what borders will we recognize these republics?.. Well, we recognized them. And this means that we recognized all their fundamental documents, including the Constitution. And the Constitution spells out the borders within Donetsk and Luhansk regions at the time when they were part of Ukraine," Putin said.

Besides, the President of Russia added that he was counting on the resolution of all controversial issues in the course of negotiations between the authorities of Ukraine and the "republics".

“Unfortunately, at this point in time, we understand that this is impossible because of the hostilities that are still going on there and tend to escalate,” Putin added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Federation Council gave permission for Russia to use the Armed Forces outside the country.

On February 21, Putin made a decision on the appeal to him from the State Duma and the leadership of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics for their recognition.

The Verkhovna Rada has called on the international community to impose tough financial and personal sanctions against Russia and its leadership, disconnect the Russian Federation from the international interbank information transfer and payment system (SWIFT) and ban the export of high technologies to Russia due to the recognition by Putin of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk "people's republics".