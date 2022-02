The Federation Council has given permission for Russia to use the Armed Forces outside the Russian Federation.

This is indicated in the statement of the Russian service of the BBC, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Federation Council unanimously supported the appeal of President Vladimir Putin and allowed the use of the Russian Armed Forces abroad. This is due to the recognition of the DPR and LPR, which the Russian President announced the day before. After that, Putin announced that Russia would provide military assistance to the self-proclaimed republics of the Donbas. The fact that the Federation Council received Putin's appeal about the use of the Russian army abroad became known just a few minutes before the vote. Earlier it was reported that the lower house of parliament will meet in closed session on Tuesday evening. Then it was decided to make this meeting open and showed it on the website of the Federation Council," it is said in the statement with reference to the speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko.

It was noted that then State Duma member Nikolai Pankov (former Deputy Minister of Defense), whom Putin appointed as his official representative, addressed the senators.

He said that the situation in the Donbas is escalating and Russia should take the residents under its protection.

Then Senator Andrei Klishas, ​​who chairs the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, clarified that the request for the use of armed forces abroad was received on Tuesday, February 22.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Putin submitted a proposal to the Federation Council on consent to the use of the Armed Forces outside of Russia.