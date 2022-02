The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine intends to legalize civilian firearms.

A total of 274 deputies voted for the adoption of bill 5708 as a basis, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document proposes to define the concept of ownership of civilian firearms, determine the conditions and procedure for citizens of Ukraine and legal entities to obtain documents on the ownership of civilian firearms, and classify civilian firearms.

Also, according to him, civilian firearms are divided into the following categories:

A - automatic firearms;

B - smooth-bore short-barreled firearms (traumatic);

C - short-barreled firearms (excluding smooth-bore short-barreled (traumatic) weapons);

D - long-barreled firearms;

E - long-barreled rifled and combined firearms.

The owner of the weapon will have a certificate of possession, which will indicate the category of weapon.

The bill provides for the procedure for creating and maintaining the Unified State Register of Civilian Firearms and defines the general principles for the civil circulation of firearms and ammunition.

According to the initiative, it is planned to develop a procedure for issuing a medical certificate on the absence of medical contraindications that prevent obtaining a document for civilian firearms.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk predicts that the parliament will adopt a bill on the legalization of civilian weapons in general.