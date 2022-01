Cabinet Allows Purchase Of Medicines By Ukrainians Over 60 Under E-Pidtrymka Program From January 24

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed the purchase of medicines by Ukrainians over 60 as part of the E-Pidtrymka program from January 24.

The corresponding resolution was adopted at a government meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the procedure for providing assistance under the E-Pidtrymka program in terms of providing the opportunity to purchase medicines for recipients of assistance aged 60 and over.

Consequently, Ukrainians over the age of 60 will have the opportunity to spend funds under the E-Pidtrymka program to purchase medicines.

The decision will come into force from January 24.

Now, within the framework of the E-Pidtrymka program, Ukrainians can spend funds in the areas of culture, physical culture and sports, for domestic transportation by rail and air, as well as for the purchase of books.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 19, the E-Pidtrymka project was officially launched in the Diia application, within which citizens vaccinated against coronavirus can receive UAH 1,000.

The Verkhovna Rada allocated UAH 8 billion to pay UAH 1,000 to those vaccinated against coronavirus.

As of January 17, Ukrainians have spent UAH 1.5 billion under the E-Pidtrymka program.

The most popular types of spending remain spending on bookstores, cinemas, theaters and concerts.