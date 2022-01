The Cabinet of Ministers hopes for an end of the coronavirus pandemic in 2022.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We hope that 2022 will be the year of the end of the pandemic as it was in the previous two years,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that there is a sufficient number of vaccines in Ukraine not only for the complete vaccination of all citizens, but also for Ukrainians to receive a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The Prime Minister stressed that extending vaccinations will be an important challenge for 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is introducing a booster dose of COVID-19 for people over 18 years old, with preference given to Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, regardless of which vaccine the person was previously vaccinated with.

The Ministry of Health plans to consider the possibility of vaccination against COVID-19 for children over 5 years from April.

On January 11, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 7,117 over January 10 to 3,716,988, and the number of deaths increased by 193 over January 10 to 97,737; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 31%, and the number of new deaths decreased by 11.9%.

According to the report, as of the morning of January 12, a total of 3,716,988 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 97,737 deaths; 3,530,624 had recovered.

On January 11, a total of 7,117 new disease cases were recorded, 193 people died, and 8,077 people recovered.

Therefore, as of January 11, the number of newly infected people was lower than that of those who recovered (7,117 vs 8,077).

At the same time, on January 11, a total of 1,898 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, up twice over January 10.

