Health Minister Viktor Liashko states that an outbreak of coronavirus has started in Ukraine.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Another outbreak of coronavirus has begun in the country with an epicenter in the western region," Liashko said.

According to the statement, on January 19, 18,479 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine.

The most serious situation has developed in Ivano-Frankivsk region - 2,777 confirmed cases per day.

A significant increase in coronavirus infections is recorded in Lviv (1,440), Ternopil (1,145) and Chernivtsi (1,137) regions.

Meanwhile, as of January 20, the occupancy of beds with oxygen in the country is 24%, that is, 3 out of 4 beds are free.

The highest load is recorded in Ivano-Frankivsk region - 45% of the beds with oxygen are occupied there.

“We have negotiated with 23 licensed medical oxygen manufacturers and confirm the rapid supply of oxygen to hospitals in the case of a rapid increase in demand. For this, enterprises are already forming reserves in their storage facilities,” Liashko added.

It is noted that the Ministry of Health has already sent submission to the State Commission for Emergency Situations on the introduction of a "red" zone in Ivano-Frankivsk region, because three indicators have been exceeded there: the rate of new cases, the level and dynamics of hospitalization.

Also now in the "orange" level of epidemiological danger are 7 regions of Ukraine: Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil and Chernivtsi regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health previously predicted a surge in the incidence of coronavirus at the end of January, the peak - in February.

The Cabinet of Ministers hopes for the end of the coronavirus pandemic in 2022.

On January 19, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 18,479 over January 18 to 3,799,382, and the number of deaths increased by 131 over January 18 to 98,843; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 44.2%, and the number of new deaths decreased by 19.6%.

According to the report, as of the morning of January 20, a total of 3,799,382 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 98,843 deaths; 3,571,782 had recovered.

On January 19, a total of 18,479 new disease cases were recorded, 131 people died, and 4,446 people recovered.

Therefore, as of January 19, the number of newly infected people was higher than that of those who recovered (18,479 vs 4,446).

At the same time, on January 19, a total of 2,151 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, down by 10.4% over January 18.