The Ministry of Health states that Ukrainians who have been in countries where the Omicron coronavirus strain has been detected must go through 14 days of self-isolation upon returning to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrainians who were in countries where the Omicron coronavirus strain was detected must go through self-isolation upon returning to Ukraine. This was stated by the participants in the conference call with the President of Ukraine, which took place on November 29," the statement reads.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Health is already developing measures to prevent infection of Ukrainian citizens with this strain of coronavirus.

In particular, travelers who have spent more than 7 days in the Republic of South Africa, the Republic of Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Kingdom of Eswatini, the Republic of Mozambique in the last 14 days must go through 14 days of self-isolation.

"Research on the new strain continues. It is expected that more information will be available in the coming weeks. But already now we urge our citizens to refrain from traveling to countries where the new strain was discovered. At a government meeting on Monday morning, it was decided not to allow on the territory of Ukraine without self-isolation persons who have been on the territory of certain countries of South Africa for more than 7 days over the past 14 days. In the future, the list of countries may be expanded," said Minister of Health Viktor Liashko.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Ukrainian citizens refrain from traveling to the Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

It is specified that it is not yet known whether the Omicron coronavirus causes a more severe course of the disease.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Liashko states that at the moment the Omicron coronavirus strain has not been detected on the territory of Ukraine.

In September, the Ministry of Health's Public Health Center acquired equipment to detect new strains of coronavirus.

