Italy Opened For Tourists From Ukraine On Condition Of Test And Self-Isolation

Italy opened to tourists from Ukraine, subject to a negative coronavirus test result and a 5-day self-isolation.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Everyone asked when Italy would open. I answer: Italy has been restoring visa-free travel for Ukrainians from July 31, according to the recommendation of the EU Council. There is a nuance: 5 days of self-isolation upon arrival. But even self-isolation cannot spoil emotions when you are in Italy," he wrote.

According to the embassy, ​​to enter, you must fill out an online sanitary control form and provide a certificate of a negative molecular or rapid test for COVID-19, which must be done at least 72 hours before arrival.

Upon arrival, you must stay 5 days in self-isolation, after which you must retest for COVID-19, which should confirm a negative result.

These conditions will be valid until August 30.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 124 countries of the world, including 26 European ones, are open for tourists from Ukraine.

35 countries of the world are open for vaccinated tourists from Ukraine without additional requirements.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources