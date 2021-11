The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Ukrainians refrain from traveling to the Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe due to the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus strain.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Foreign Ministry also reports that Ukrainians who are on the territory of these countries must strictly comply with anti-epidemic requirements, immediately contact local medical institutions in case of symptoms of the disease and be prepared for additional quarantine restrictions upon arrival in Ukraine.

Besides, the Foreign Ministry recommends to follow the messages of air carriers in connection with possible changes in flights and the introduction of additional anti-epidemic measures.

The ministry reports that the Ukrainian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa has opened a round-the-clock hotline to provide consular assistance: +27 681 987 112.

Also, Ukrainians can apply for help to the hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: +38 044 238 1657.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health purchased equipment to detect new strains of coronavirus.

