Ukraine has pledged to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) not to impose price caps on natural gas supplied to households.

This is stated in the memorandum of cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We commit ourselves not to impose any price cap on gas supplied to households, and to ensure that wholesale prices are determined in a transparent and efficient market," the memorandum says.

Moreover, any deviation from the level of these prices will have to be covered by an explicit and transparent subsidy either from the state or from the local budget.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since August 2020, Ukraine has terminated the provision on the imposition of public service obligation (PSO) on the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company for the sale of natural gas to the population, and a market for household consumers has been launched.

