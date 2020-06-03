subscribe to newsletter
Shmyhal Forecasts Signing Of Memorandum Of Cooperation With IMF By June 10

Даша Зубкова
IMF, Prime Minister, cooperation memorandum, Denys Shmyhal, IMF memorandum

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal forecasts the signing of a memorandum of cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by June 10.

He announced this at a government meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On Friday, final agreements were reached with the International Monetary Fund. Today we can say that a meeting of the Council of the International Monetary Fund will take place before June 10, at which a final decision will be made on the allocation of tranche to Ukraine in the total amount of USD 5 billion," he said.

Shmyhal noted that the draft memorandum has clear requirements for obtaining funds, including transparency of the work of state banks and state enterprises, strengthening corporate governance of state enterprises, reform of the Customs and Tax Services.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Shmyhal said that he hopes to sign a memorandum of cooperation with the IMF before June.

