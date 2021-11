Ukraine Pledges To IMF To Give Decisive Vote To International Experts In Selection Of SACPO Officials Before A

Ukraine has pledged to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to amend by April 2022 the legislation and provide international experts with a decisive vote in the selection of candidates for positions at the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO).

That follows from the memorandum with the IMF, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Based on the lessons learned from the current selection process for the new SACPO leader, we will amend the SACPO ('structural beacon' law by the end of March 2022) to improve the selection procedures for SACPO officials with a decisive role and a decisive voice of independent experts with international experience," says the memorandum.

Ukraine also pledged to the IMF by amending the legislation to strengthen the ability of the SACPO to regulate its organizational activities, including rationalizing the powers of the head of the SACPO and his deputies, and to establish mechanisms of accountability of the SACPO management, based on the findings and recommendations of the external audit, which should be carried out by independent experts with international experience, in combined with the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) audit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has pledged to the IMF to appoint the head of the SACPO by December.

Ukraine received a USD-699-million tranche from the International Monetary Fund.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that all members of the competition commission must do their job and elect a new head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

