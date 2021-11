Ukraine Obliges Before IMF To Verify HCPJ Members For Their Decency Before May 2022

Ukraine has pledged to the International Monetary Fund to conduct an integrity check of the current members of the High Council of Public Justice before May 2022 and, in the event of a negative conclusion of the Ethics Council, to dismiss them.

That follows from in the text of the memorandum with the IMF, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The text also states that in the event that an incumbent member of the HCPJ receives a negative assessment, the Ethics Council will send a recommendation for his dismissal to the appropriate body, which carries out the appointment and promulgates it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has received a tranche of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the amount of USD 699 million.

The Ethics Council of the High Council of Public Justice appointed its first composition.

