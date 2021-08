Nord Stream-2 Topic Among Top-Priority Ones For Meeting With Biden In Washington – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Nord Stream-2 topic is among the top-priority ones for the meeting with President of the United States Joseph Biden in Washington.

Presidential Office’s press service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The time required to launch the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should be used by Ukraine to protect its interests and energy security,” it says.

The head of state noted that the topic of Nord Stream 2 was among the priorities on the agenda of his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington.

“But this is a long way, even if 1% of the work remains until the full completion of Nord Stream 2. It is one thing to build a gas pipeline, and another to launch it, it takes time. It is necessary to comply with international law and international energy standards. Also, we have to take into account guarantees. We use time to protect our own interests," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, even after the completion of the construction of this pipeline, there is a possibility that it will not be commenced.

Commenting on the intentions of the United States and Germany to invest a billion dollars in renewable energy in Ukraine as compensation for losses from the launch of the Nord Stream 2 project, Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine will lose about USD 2 billion a year from the termination of gas transit through its territory.

In addition, gas prices for Ukrainian consumers may rise as less fuel will be transported via the Ukrainian pipeline.

"Nord Stream 2 is a weapon. Moscow could create a shortage of supplies in the gas market and thus raise the price. In the modern world, it is not necessary to buy machine guns to damage the country. It is enough to use economic instruments," the head of state said.

According to the President, Ukraine can switch to renewable energy sources in a few years, if the processes of cheap production of "green" hydrogen are established.

“Technically, we could even transport green hydrogen through our gas pipelines. But we are still at the very beginning,” he concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy is dissatisfied with the format and essence of the agreement between the United States and Germany on Nord Stream 2.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources