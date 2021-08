Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discusses with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken the preparations for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the United States on August 30.

Kuleba and Blinken said this during a joint briefing at the U.S. Department of State, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I am delighted to be here today and to meet with my colleague and friend Antony Blinken, who has been very open and friendly to us since his early days as U.S. Secretary of State. The United States acted firmly when Russia escalated near Ukraine’s borders a few months ago and in the occupied territories of our country," Kuleba said.

According to him, Ukraine has a very dynamic dialogue with the administration of U.S. President Joseph Biden.

“We are here today with the aim of preparing the visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington on August 30. We want this to be a productive visit with many results that will take our relationship to a new level. We believe that this is in the interests of not only the United States and Ukraine, but the entire region. It must develop democracy, achieve prosperity, and above all, guarantee security. Ukraine is the guardian of democracy in Central and Eastern Europe, and we want to work closely with the United States to ensure that the entire region is a success story," he replied.

Blinken stressed that he was really happy to welcome Kuleba and the Ukrainian delegation to the U.S. Department of State.

“Dmytro and I have worked closely together for the past six months since I took office. U.S. President Joseph Biden looks forward to meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the end of the month. We will discuss preparations for this visit today. We have a lot of work ... The United States is absolutely committed independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We will continue to work together for a strong Ukraine, which is able to defend itself from external aggression, but also to move forward with the vital reforms that will further strengthen its democracy and economy," Blinken said.

According to the press service of the Presidential Office on the results of the meeting, the parties to the negotiations dwelled on the further development of the Ukrainian-American partnership in the security and military-technical spheres.

Also during the meeting, considerable attention was paid to the situation in Donbas and joint efforts to counter Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

Besides, representatives of Ukraine and the United States discussed issues of energy security of Ukraine and the region as a whole.

"The interlocutors also touched upon the implementation of reforms in Ukraine. In particular, during the conversation, they noted the progress of our country in cleaning up the judicial system and combating corruption ... The U.S. Secretary of State announced the unconditional support of the Crimean platform from the United States of America," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Yermak and Kuleba previously discussed achievements in reforming the Ukrainian legal process with the U.S. National Security Adviser Jacob Sullivan in Washington.

On August 3, the President approved the granting of a decisive vote to international organizations in the selection of candidates for members of the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ).

The United States is ready to sign three bilateral documents on defense partnerships, research projects and cooperation in the space industry during the visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington.

The Office of the President considers the statement of the United States and Germany on the Russian project to build a gas pipeline bypassing Ukraine Nord Stream-2 as a framework and expects further legal steps to effectively implement the agreements.

