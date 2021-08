Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take the floor at the solemn meeting of the Ukrainian Parliament on August 24.

Razumkov said this at a briefing after unveiling of a stand with Ukraine’s Independence Flag on Kostytutsii [Constitution] Square, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On August 17, Razumkov said that Zelenskyy was invited to the solemn meeting on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the adoption of Ukraine’s Independence Act.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 24 at 1 p.m., the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will hold a solemn meeting on the occasion of the 30th independence anniversary, and at 2:20 p.m., it will hold an extraordinary meeting to consider bill on Big Coat of Arms.

