Zelenskyy To Meet With Servant Of The People Faction, Cabinet Members Behind Closed Doors At Kyiv’s Parkovyi E

President Volodymyr Zelenskyн will meet with the Servant of the People parliamentary faction and members of the Cabinet of Ministers behind closed doors at the Parkovyi Convention and Exhibition Center in Kyiv on Saturday, July 17.

A source at the Office of the President of Ukraine disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The meeting will take place in in Parkovy and not outside the city,” the source said.

According to him, the Servant of the People’s parliamentarians will be able to hold informal discussions on topical issues with the head of state and the government during the course of the day.

Earlier media reports indicated that Zelenskyy would gather members of the parliamentary faction for a meeting behind closed doors outside the city.

The Servant of the People parliamentary faction’s leader David Arakhamia said in response that it would be a so-called "camp" with thematic sessions and with the participation of representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Interior Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov resigned on July 13, after which the Servant of the People parliamentary faction held a meeting with the participation of Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. The candidacy of the Parliamentary Committee on Law Enforcement’s head Denys Monastyrskyi, who was nominated by Zelenskyy, to replace Avakov as the minister of internal affairs was approved at the meeting.

