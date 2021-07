Vaccinated Tourists From Ukraine Allowed In 27 Countries, Vaccinated With CoronaVac In 21 Countries, With Covi

As of July, vaccinated tourists from Ukraine can travel to 27 countries, but those vaccinated with the CoronaVac vaccine of the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech - in 21 countries, and with the CoviShield vaccine from the Indian Serum Institute India - in 18 countries.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The entry of vaccinated citizens of Ukraine for tourist purposes is allowed in 27 foreign countries.

Among them are such popular tourist destinations as Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Montenegro, Greece, Cyprus, Spain, Portugal, including the island of Madeira.

It is about such European countries as Hungary, Moldova, Romania, Lithuania, Estonia, Slovenia, Germany, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, the Netherlands, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Iceland.

Besides, the list of countries allowed for entry by vaccinated Ukrainian tourists includes Armenia, Jordan, El Salvador and Honduras.

Ukrainians vaccinated with the CoronaVac vaccine can visit all these countries, except for Croatia, Montenegro, Cyprus, Lithuania, Germany and Switzerland, and CoviShield - also except for Turkey, Greece and Jordan.

With the vaccination of AztraZeneca and Pfizer, which are made in Ukraine, as well as Moderna, whose deliveries are expected soon, and Janssen, which has not yet been purchased, it is possible to enter all 27 countries.

Some of these countries allow unvaccinated tourists with an PCR test, others do not.

The rules for visiting different countries by vaccinated or not travelers differ.

More details about the rules of entry into the country of interest can be found on the special portal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs tripadvisor.mfa.gov.ua/map.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 1, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the introduction of a vaccination certificate against coronavirus infection.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal instructed Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanyshyna to intensify negotiations with the European Union on the recognition of vaccination certificates.

