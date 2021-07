Pfizer Vaccine Will Be Used At Mass Vaccination Centers – Health Ministry

The Comirnaty vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech will be used at mass vaccination centers.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, daily up to 2,000 vaccination spots operate in Ukraine and use CoronaVac vaccine by Sinovac Biotech, which does not need ultra-low storage temperatures, which make it more comfortable for storing.

As at July 12, Ukraine had received over 5.6 million doses of different vaccines, in particular, 2.4 million doses of CoronaVac by Sinovac, almost 1.7 million doses of Comirnaty by Pfizer and almost 1.6 million doses of AstraZeneca by different producers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at July 7, a total of 197 vaccination centers worked in Ukraine.

On July 11, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 174 over July 10 to 2,241,217, and the number of deaths increased by seven over July 10 to 52,604; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 40%, and the number of new lethal cases increased by 40%.

According to the report, as of the morning of July 12, a total of 2,241,217 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 52,604 fatal cases; 2,177,529 people had recovered.

On July 11, a total of 174 new disease cases were recorded, seven people died, and 236 people recovered.

Therefore, as of July 11, the number of newly infected people was lower than that of those who recovered (236 vs 174).

At the same time, on July 11, a total of 266 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, down 28.9% over July 10.

